Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Drops By 34.8%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the July 29th total of 127,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 606,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CCNC opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Code Chain New Continent has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 77.55% and a negative net margin of 182.00%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth $359,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter worth $304,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.