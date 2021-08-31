Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Expands By 30.7%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 514,100 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the July 29th total of 393,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

CRLFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cardinal Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.29 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

