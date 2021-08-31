Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Drops By 26.1%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,808,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 29th total of 7,862,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 290.4 days.

Banco Comercial Português stock remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Banco Comercial Português has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

