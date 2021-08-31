Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expands By 30.3%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the July 29th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

Shares of ADSK opened at $313.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

