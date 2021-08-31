Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Decreases By 33.3%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aurcana Silver stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 118,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,252. Aurcana Silver has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.