Short Interest in Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Declines By 25.5%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the July 29th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.74 target price (down from C$5.50) on shares of Arizona Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of AZMCF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. 17,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,022. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57. Arizona Metals has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

