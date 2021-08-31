Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Drops By 41.5%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the July 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AMXEF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,979. Amex Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.