Short Interest in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Expands By 39.7%

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 282,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the July 29th total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ANAT opened at $191.86 on Tuesday. American National Group has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in American National Group in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American National Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

