Short Interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Grows By 28.3%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the July 29th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

