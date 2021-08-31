Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Grows By 22.9%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,481,800 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 1,205,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,827. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $782.40 million, a P/E ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 2.03. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

