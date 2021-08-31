Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the July 29th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 347.0 days.

SCPAF remained flat at $$1.81 during trading on Tuesday. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

