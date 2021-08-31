Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger Sells 1,500 Shares

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCVL. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,519,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after buying an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 602.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 172,326 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.