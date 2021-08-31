ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Receives $59.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of SFBS stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.33. 3,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,490. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

