Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,803 shares of company stock valued at $29,948,804. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 36.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 974,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,249,000 after purchasing an additional 262,854 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 67,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 109,134.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 166.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. 6,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,960. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.