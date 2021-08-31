Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Releases Earnings Results

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.