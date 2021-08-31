Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in August

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Senex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Senex Energy alerts:

VPTOF opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Senex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.