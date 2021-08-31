Semtech (SMTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Semtech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

