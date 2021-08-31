Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.