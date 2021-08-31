Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SLSDF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Select Sands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 22.86%.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.