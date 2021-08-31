Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the July 29th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 94.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 168,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCT opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.90. Select Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

