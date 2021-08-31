Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Netflix worth $219,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $569.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.79 and its 200 day moving average is $520.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.