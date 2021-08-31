Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,224 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.02% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $97,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 565,279 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,023,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,699,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,057,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.70. 207,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,305. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

