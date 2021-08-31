Sei Investments Co. Purchases 26,951 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $91,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,273. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

