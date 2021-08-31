Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $109,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

VBK traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $291.61. The company had a trading volume of 107,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,603. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

