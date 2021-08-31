Sei Investments Co. Has $194.85 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,504 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $194,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,302,000 after acquiring an additional 714,751 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after buying an additional 673,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,476,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

