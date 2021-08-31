Sei Investments Co. Acquires 464,607 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,607 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $300,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. 590,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,663. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.