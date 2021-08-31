Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $18.67 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 385,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,669,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.29% of Performance Food Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,422 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

PFGC traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. 189,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

