Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $21.90 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $21,899,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 32.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.48. The stock had a trading volume of 43,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,050. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.91 and a twelve month high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,338 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

