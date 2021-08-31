Segantii Capital Management Ltd Grows Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 875,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.6% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $54,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 70,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,931. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

