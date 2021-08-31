Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 298,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.46.

Shares of SRC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.61. 14,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,151. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $51.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.