Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $1.63 on Top Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Secret has a market cap of $113.34 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $537.48 or 0.01101785 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

