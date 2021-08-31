Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Shares of SEE opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.