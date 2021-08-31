Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the July 29th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.01. 1,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.77.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Schneider Electric S.E. accounts for 1.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.