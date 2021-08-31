ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SCSC. Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $36.16 on Friday. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $922.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

