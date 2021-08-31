SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the July 29th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SB Financial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SB Financial Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 152.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. 3,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $127.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.23. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

