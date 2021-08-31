Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $46.35 on Friday. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

