SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 65.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of SAP by 33.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SAP by 6.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 159,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SAP by 5.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 55,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.58. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

