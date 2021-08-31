Sanders Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,702,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,147 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 0.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $297,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,553. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.