Sanders Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Medtronic worth $1,411,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 38,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 201,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,293 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

