Sanders Capital LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sanders Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,074,629 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.03. 636,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,439,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.16 and its 200-day moving average is $218.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

