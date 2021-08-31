Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Update

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the July 29th total of 580,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of RYI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,312. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $916.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth $86,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

