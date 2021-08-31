Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 73,820 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of MGM Growth Properties worth $22,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 31.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,286 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 10.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $41.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

