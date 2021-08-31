Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,442 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $25,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $217.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.03 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.98 and a 200 day moving average of $207.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

