Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.17 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 627.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 128,816 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $24,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,401,000 after buying an additional 144,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $182.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $184.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,472 shares of company stock worth $926,080. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

