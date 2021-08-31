Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,825 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $23,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $157,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CGI by 71.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 620,565 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CGI by 946.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after acquiring an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,902,000 after buying an additional 226,459 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

