Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,679 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $26,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.14 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

