Rune (RUNE) Trading Up 95.7% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded up 95.7% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $337.98 or 0.00692825 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $6.52 million and $746,484.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

