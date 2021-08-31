Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.55.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

