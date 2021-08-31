Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,557 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 50.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period.

PJUN opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

