Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,471 Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The ExOne during the first quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The ExOne during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in The ExOne by 10.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The ExOne Company has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $534.12 million, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XONE. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

The ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

